Earlier today Joe Biden asserted that “unlike Latinos” the black community is basically a monolith who all thinks the same.

Joe thinks Latinos have diversity of thought unlike Black Americans.

Team Trump asked, “Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

Last night on Hannity former Democrat operative and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell responded to Joe Biden’s remarks.

Leo Terrell did not hold Back!

Leo Terrell: Joe Biden is unfit to be president and Joe Biden is a racist. Joe Biden has the mindset of a plantation owner. He thinks he knows how every black person thinks, how we walk, should eat. Joe Biden does not understand that Condoleezza Rice and Al Sharpton are different individuals… Joe Biden insulted every person of color today!

