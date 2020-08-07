https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-biden-racist-mind-set-plantation-owner-civil-rights-attorney-leo-terrell-unloads-racist-joe-biden-video/

This was just brutal!

Earlier today Joe Biden asserted that “unlike Latinos” the black community is basically a monolith who all thinks the same.

Joe thinks Latinos have diversity of thought unlike Black Americans.

Joe Biden just said that Latinos have diversity of thought, unlike Black Americans… This is disgusting!pic.twitter.com/CxzJKkabwY — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 6, 2020

Team Trump asked, “Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same?”

Uhh… did Joe Biden just say that Black people are all the same? pic.twitter.com/iUgkk2uSJo — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 6, 2020

Last night on Hannity former Democrat operative and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell responded to Joe Biden’s remarks.

Leo Terrell did not hold Back!

Leo Terrell: Joe Biden is unfit to be president and Joe Biden is a racist. Joe Biden has the mindset of a plantation owner. He thinks he knows how every black person thinks, how we walk, should eat. Joe Biden does not understand that Condoleezza Rice and Al Sharpton are different individuals… Joe Biden insulted every person of color today!

.@TheLeoTerrell, who is voting for @realDonaldTrump in November, didn’t hold anything back discussing Biden’s latest gaffe. “Joe Biden is unfit to be president and Joe Biden is a racist. Joe Biden has the mind-set of a plantation owner.” https://t.co/ytV9mpWzvc pic.twitter.com/DQSyG3Bi7g — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 7, 2020

