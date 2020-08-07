https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-says-biden-appears-mentally-compromised-making-voters-uncomfortable/

Posted by Kane on August 7, 2020 3:18 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Joe Rogan says Biden appears ‘mentally compromised,’ making voters ‘uncomfortable’

“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding.”

Direct link to video…
 

Here’s the full segment

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...