https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-says-biden-appears-mentally-compromised-making-voters-uncomfortable/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Joe Rogan on Joe Biden:
“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding.” pic.twitter.com/eEyCrZaGD2
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020
Joe Rogan says Biden appears ‘mentally compromised,’ making voters ‘uncomfortable’
“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding.”
Here’s the full segment