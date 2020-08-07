https://www.theblaze.com/news/jordan-peterson-covid-19-pneumonia

Canadian best-selling author, clinical psychologist, and quasi-cultural messiah Jordan Peterson has the coronavirus, according to his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, and isn’t doing very well.

What are the details?

Mikhaila told interviewers at The Sun that her father apparently contracted COVID-19 in a Serbian hospital, where he was being treated for a physical dependency on tranquilizers — such as anti-anxiety medication benzodiazepine.

As a result of the diagnosis, Mikhaila said that her father is now battling pneumonia for the second time this year.

“He was put on a whole bunch of, kind of preemptively, he was put on anti-virals and things,” Mikhaila told the outlet.

“I don’t know if that was necessary, because his symptoms weren’t that bad,” she continued. “He didn’t have a cough, he had a mild fever, but they just put him on everything.”

“And so now we’ve had a step back in his recovery,” she revealed. “Life is just not good, things are not good right now,” she told the outlet. “He’ll get better, but he’s definitely taken a step back and it’s just really unfortunate. … It’s been a disaster.”

Jordan Peterson’s daughter reveals he has coronavirus & talks woke movement – BQ #28



‘He nearly died several times’

In February, Mikhaila briefed her father’s fans on his recovery following the over-reliance on the anti-anxiety medicine, which landed him in a Russian intensive care unit for at least a month.

The Peterson family in a statement said they opted to travel to Russia after detox facilities in North America reportedly misdiagnosed the best-selling author on more than one occasion.

Russian health experts placed Jordan into an induced coma for eight days after contracting pneumonia.

“He nearly died several times,” Mikhaila said at the time.

“He almost died from what the medical system did to him in the West,” she insisted. “The doctors here aren’t influenced by the pharmaceutical companies, don’t believe in treating symptoms caused by medications, by adding in more medications and have the guts to medically detox someone from benzodiazepine.”

She revealed that her father suffered neurological damage after the dangerous bout, and was, at the time, taking anti-seizure medication. Jordan, 58, has battled health issues since 2016.

Peterson Family Update – February 2020



