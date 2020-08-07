https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/journo-meltdown-in-progress-as-unmasked-bedminster-members-attend-president-trump-press-conference/
President Trump is about to hold a press conference at his club in Bedminster, NJ and journos are quite concerned about a number of members who are in attendance without masks:
Ahead of tonight’s 7pm presser at Trump’s Bedminster golf club, pooler @meridithmcgraw says dozens of club members, in golf gear and some holding wine glasses, have filed into the ballroom. Only a handful in masks & temperatures were being taken.
— Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) August 7, 2020
Apparently, this is against NJ regulations on golf courses and coronavirus:
there’s currently dozens of unmasked bedminster patrons the president has invited to the bedminster ballroom where he’s scheduled to hold his press conference – a number drinking wine. btw here’s the NJ regulations for golf courses https://t.co/Ybq5deiojA pic.twitter.com/XFXUr3GVQK
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020
Photo of the scene:
this is the scene pic.twitter.com/SbO20iBxa4
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020
Guys, they’re even having cocktails. LOL:
Per pooler @meridithmcgraw “dozens and dozens of club members, in golf gear and some holding wine glasses – have filed into the ballroom” to watch the president’s press conference at his golf club in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/LMTIbSI8gU
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) August 7, 2020
Got to keep up:
Happens every time. I post a thematic story about Trump and a more glaring example happens before it even goes to print. From today: “Trump continues to flout social distancing guidelines at White House events even as he urges others to follow them” https://t.co/BMmZ7LoIAF https://t.co/eES1NRO6Tw
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 7, 2020
The NYT’s Maggie Haberman wants to know if they’ve been tested:
Did they get the Abbott test https://t.co/cN6Bn9lMTY
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 7, 2020
And they’re “shoulder to shoulder”:
Pool can see them from where we are holding. They are packed in the Bedminister ballroom shoulder to shoulder. https://t.co/IHm4GlAc0l
— Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 7, 2020
Dem Andrew Weinstein wants NY Gov. Murphy to shut it down!
You should shut this down @PhilMurphyNJ https://t.co/SXhyeS9AvA
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) August 7, 2020
Good luck with that.
Update.
Now they’re handing out masks:
after the press corps’ tweets, staffers asked audience members to distance more and handed out masks
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 7, 2020
“The club members watching in the back of the room were just given masks to wear,” reports print pooler @meridithmcgraw. pic.twitter.com/BpxT8FIFU8
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 7, 2020
