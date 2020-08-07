http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sJJ9YxWannE/

Pop superstar Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday to share with his 143 million followers a photo of him and his wife Hailey Bieber being baptized. The image of the pair “confessing our love and trust in Jesus” went viral online.

“The moment [Hailey Bieber] my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life,” wrote Justin Bieber in an Instagram caption. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”

Last month, the Grammy-winner sent a message of thanks to Jesus Christ for making him “loved, chosen, and forgiven,” despite his years of indiscretions, and urged his millions of followers and fans to join him in embracing Christianity.

In another Instagram post, the “Love Yourself” singer shared a selfie of himself while urging fans to turn to Jesus during hard times.

“Thank you Jesus for my life,” Bieber wrote. “Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough! Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven!”

“If you struggle with your past give it to Jesus!” added Bieber. “He isn’t burdened by it! He loves you and is honored to know all of little details good and bad in your life! He isn’t angry with you, he wants the best for you!

In May, Bieber disclosed that he wishes that he waited until marriage to have sex. In a Facebook live video, the Canadian crooner expressed his regret, saying that if he could go back in time, he would have waited until marriage.

“I would’ve probably saved myself for marriage, said Bieber, responding to a fan who asked: “Would you ever change anything if you could go back in time?”

