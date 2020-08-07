https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/KanyeWest-president-Biden-Trump/2020/08/07/id/981155

Rapper Kanye West has suggested he is running for office in order to spoil former Vice President Joe Biden’s chances of being elected, the Daily Mail reports.

On Thursday, West was approved to appear on Colorado’s ballot. In order to make it on the state’s ballot, candidates must pay $1,000 and get the backing of nine electors who are registered to vote in the state. The Denver Post reports that four supporters are GOP operatives and two Democrats.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday he wasn’t involved in helping West get on the ballot.

“I’m not involved,” Trump said, adding, “I like him. He’s always been very nice to me.”

Trump said he likes West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and her work on prison reform. But he denied having any involvement in West’s attempt to run for top office.

“No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot,” Trump said.

When West was asked about whether he was running to hurt Biden’s campaign, he told Forbes he was “Walking…to win.”

When asked if he was running as a distraction he said, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

He wouldn’t reveal who was helping him run his campaign strategy. When asked about hurting Biden’s chances, he replied: “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

