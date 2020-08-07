https://www.theblaze.com/news/kanye-west-sabotage-joe-biden

Rapper Kanye West has apparently indicated that his plan for the 2020 presidential election is to take away votes from presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to Forbes.

Such a move would help President Donald Trump’s re-election bid for four more years in office.

What are the details?

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, the outspoken Christian rapper said he is “walking for president” rather than running.

Forbes’ Randall Lane writes, “Amid various reports that Republican and Trump-affiliated political operatives are trying to get Kanye West onto various state ballots for November’s presidential election, the billionaire rap superstar indicated, in an interview by text today, that he was in fact running to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.”

Lane adds, “Asked about that directly, West said that … he was ‘walking … to win.'”

During the interview, Lane said he told West that he can’t actually win in the 2020 presidential election because there’s no way for him to get on enough ballots to yield 270 electoral votes — the amount to win.

West responded, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

‘God production’

Elsewhere during the exchange, West — a previously vocal Trump supporter — reportedly “rebuffed various attempts to clarify who was driving his ballot access or strategy,” and whether he was working with Republicans on the effort.

“West did not respond when asked whether he feels he’s being used,” Lane writes. “When I pointed out to West that the slapdash operation to get him on the ballot, which includes one operative previously arrested for voter fraud and multiple West ‘electors’ from the same address, didn’t feel like a Kanye West production, West replied that it was a ‘God production.'”

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be a part of the conversation,” West added.

Lane concludes that West was “eager” to criticize Biden, and reportedly “expressed comfort with the idea of doing damage to the former vice president’s White House chances.”

West’s response?

“I’m not denying it. I just told you,” he said, Forbes reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

