https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/libertarian-candidate-for-potus-bitten-by-a-bat-will-get-rabies-vaccine-as-a-precaution/
Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen tweeted Friday night that she was bitten by a bat at the start of her campaign today and she’s now getting the rabies vaccine as a “precaution”:
I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning. I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour! I have every intention of participating in the FLAME march and I will deliver remarks at…
— Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020
Is she sure it’s just the one shot?
If @Jorgensen4POTUS wasn’t vaccinated for rabies before this, it means she’s going to need 4-5 shots not just one.
And the 4-5 shots are given over a 14 day period. https://t.co/G3arN9bdrR
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2020
The potentially fatal disease caused by a bat will not stop her campaign:
…the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon.
The #LetHerSpeak convoy to Hattiesburg is on time, and is scheduled to depart at 2 PM.
— Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020
How many bat illnesses can we take?
Safe to say that zoonotic diseases from bats are playing a larger role in the 2020 election than I would have anticipated at the beginning of the year. https://t.co/4nm6vS0i4I
— Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier) August 8, 2020
COVID-20:
Thus was SARS-CoV-20 born. https://t.co/4kqtYD5x0W
— Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) August 8, 2020
We’d be lying if we said this didn’t cross our mind as well:
Wait seriously?! Will you have super powers?
— Dawn (@aurora_g96) August 8, 2020
And this was literally an episode of “The Office”:
Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Jo Jorgensen Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure
— Conner (@connerjcaldwell) August 8, 2020
Watch!
Get well soon!
Get well soon Dr. Jo! We need your voice out there ❤️
— Robert Shafer (@commonsense_9) August 8, 2020
***