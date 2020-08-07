https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/libertarian-candidate-for-potus-bitten-by-a-bat-will-get-rabies-vaccine-as-a-precaution/

Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen tweeted Friday night that she was bitten by a bat at the start of her campaign today and she’s now getting the rabies vaccine as a “precaution”:

I will not be able to attend the campaign rally tomorrow morning. I will be getting a rabies vaccine as a precaution after having been bitten by a bat near the start of this campaign tour! I have every intention of participating in the FLAME march and I will deliver remarks at… — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

Is she sure it’s just the one shot?

If @Jorgensen4POTUS wasn’t vaccinated for rabies before this, it means she’s going to need 4-5 shots not just one. And the 4-5 shots are given over a 14 day period. https://t.co/G3arN9bdrR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2020

The potentially fatal disease caused by a bat will not stop her campaign:

…the #LetHerSpeak rally in Hattiesburg later in the afternoon. The #LetHerSpeak convoy to Hattiesburg is on time, and is scheduled to depart at 2 PM. — Jo Jorgensen (@Jorgensen4POTUS) August 8, 2020

How many bat illnesses can we take?

Safe to say that zoonotic diseases from bats are playing a larger role in the 2020 election than I would have anticipated at the beginning of the year. https://t.co/4nm6vS0i4I — Jacob Grier (@jacobgrier) August 8, 2020

COVID-20:

We’d be lying if we said this didn’t cross our mind as well:

Wait seriously?! Will you have super powers? — Dawn (@aurora_g96) August 8, 2020

And this was literally an episode of “The Office”:

Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Jo Jorgensen Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure — Conner (@connerjcaldwell) August 8, 2020

Watch!

[embedded content]

Get well soon!

Get well soon Dr. Jo! We need your voice out there ❤️ — Robert Shafer (@commonsense_9) August 8, 2020

***

