Libertarian candidate for president Jo Jorgensen tweeted Friday night that she was bitten by a bat at the start of her campaign today and she’s now getting the rabies vaccine as a “precaution”:

Is she sure it’s just the one shot?

The potentially fatal disease caused by a bat will not stop her campaign:

How many bat illnesses can we take?

COVID-20:

We’d be lying if we said this didn’t cross our mind as well:

And this was literally an episode of “The Office”:

Watch!

Get well soon!

