https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/lincoln-project-rides-to-the-defense-of-devout-catholic-joe-biden-and-trips-hard-over-rick-wilson-screenshots/

We know there’s been a whole lot of Joe Biden news this week, so forgive us if you’ve had your fill. But we just couldn’t resist this gem.

If you’ll recall, Donald Trump went off yesterday on Joe Biden, claiming Biden will “hurt God” (among other things):

A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020

It was a stupid thing to say, and Trump shouldn’t’ve said it.

That said, watching the media and Left express outrage over Trump’s impugning of Biden’s alleged deep Catholic faith while excusing Biden’s remarks about black and Latinos has been something to behold.

So it should come as no surprise that the True Conservatives™ at the Lincoln Project want in on the action:

Joe Biden is a devout catholic and regularly attends Sunday service. The last time Trump went to church, he gassed peaceful Americans. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 7, 2020

Biden’s severely devout, you guys. So leave him alone!

And you know you’re lying about that. — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) August 7, 2020

How… are you people real? The grifting must be exhausting. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 7, 2020

NARRATOR: Joe Biden is not, in fact, a “devout Catholic.” https://t.co/2S5mULD9zo — RBe (@RBPundit) August 7, 2020

He’s a devout Catholic? Is that why he forced Catholic nuns to provide abortifacients against their (and what would be his if he were a devout Catholic) beliefs? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 7, 2020

If you’re going to speak on someone’s piety, at least have the decency to capitalize the religion. Also, awesome to know that the Lincoln Project has more authority to decide who is a practicing Catholic than… the Catholic Church. https://t.co/WxxcMB0QYn — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) August 7, 2020

Want to know what else is awesome? Lincoln Project luminary Rick Wilson’s past tweets about Joe Biden’s devout Catholicism:

It’s all about principle for @TheRickWilson and the rest of our friends at @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/x23lH1VhkV — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 7, 2020

You hate to see it.

There’s always a tweet. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) August 7, 2020

Or, in Rick Wilson’s case, several tweets.

Straight into our veins.

