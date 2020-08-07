https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/07/los-angeles-to-cut-off-water-power-if-homeowners-host-large-gatherings/

According to Fox News the city of Los Angeles will shut off power and water to properties that hold large gatherings that break the city’s coronavirus related safety measures, announced LA Mayor Eric Garcetti at a press conference Wednesday night.

During the press conference Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the city to shut off power and water to properties, including houses and businesses, that are in violation of gathering regulations as a means to “shut these places down permanently.”

“By turning off that power, shutting off that water we feel we can close these places down, which usually are not one-time offenders but multiple-offenders,” Garcetti said.

“We know we can do this,” Garcetti said, responding to a question about the measure’s legality.

The authorization comes as the state battles a recent surge in confirmed cases. Also concern was raised when a large house party in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles ended in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others hospitalized.

According to the mayor’s office, Los Angeles had nearly 198,000 cases as of Wednesday, as well as 4,825 fatalities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

