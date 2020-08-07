https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/major-oopsie-andrea-mitchell-calls-biden-campaign-team-obama-announcing-big-get-ana-navarro-and-lol/

We’re not sure what’s funnier here, that Andrea Mitchell thinks Ana Navarro is a ‘big get’ for the Biden campaign OR that she accidentally called his campaign, Team Obama.

Andrea just said what we all know anyway but still.

Because so many Latino voters care what Navarro thinks.

And Republican? Girl, please.

No wonder Biden was so anxious to tell Latinos they are diverse while claiming African American communities are not.

What a mess this campaign is.

Heh.

Nice of her to accidentally report the actual story.

C’mon man, it’s not like we didn’t know Obama is pulling the strings behind the Biden puppet. Reading ‘Biden’s’ tweets you can tell whose writers are actually doing the work, and it’s not Joe Biden.

***

Related:

‘Buckle UP, John!’ US Attorney Durham requests interview with John Brennan in relation to ‘Steele’s deeply flawed’ dossier

Two teenagers discover how much Phil Collins kicks A*S and the video is EVERYTHING (watch)

CNN trips all over themselves doing damage control after Biden’s latest racist GAFFE (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...