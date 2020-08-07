http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ib6OI5tzmzI/

Wilbraham and Hampden, Massachusetts, enjoyed record attendance in support of law enforcement officers at Thursday’s Back the Blue rally.

Two Massachusetts towns served as the beginning and end points of a mobile rally to support local police. Participants started in Wilbraham, following the “rolling rally” as it traveled to its destination in Hampden. Local news station WWLP spoke to rally organizer Richard Howell about the importance of the event.

“I think it’s important for every free citizen to get up support their local police departments, support their own rights,” Howell said. “Get involved in your school districts, get involved in your own local municipal governance.”

The towns join others across the country in demonstrating their gratitude and support for law enforcement amid an ongoing — and contentious — national conversation about police abuse and accountability.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

