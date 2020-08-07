https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/master-troll-trump-drops-a-peaceful-protest-truth-bomb-at-the-end-of-his-bedminster-news-conference/

The final question at President Trump’s news conference at his Bedminster, NJ club was on why members of the club were not wearing masks at the start of the event. . .

His answer?

They were engaged in a “peaceful protest”:

And let’s just say journos aren’t taking it well:

CNN’s Manu Raju doesn’t seem to understand that he was trolling the press:

This one really did leave a mark:

And, of course, there’s a “Dear Diary” moment:

Watch:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...