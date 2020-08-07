https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/master-troll-trump-drops-a-peaceful-protest-truth-bomb-at-the-end-of-his-bedminster-news-conference/

The final question at President Trump’s news conference at his Bedminster, NJ club was on why members of the club were not wearing masks at the start of the event. . .

His answer?

They were engaged in a “peaceful protest”:

Trump says the guests at his club don’t have to wear masks because attending his news conference is “political activity” or “peaceful protest” of the media. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 8, 2020

And let’s just say journos aren’t taking it well:

Country club members booed because a reporter asked Pres Trump why they were not wearing masks as they watched Trump’s press conference. Trump said the club members were engaged in a “peaceful protest.” Crowd cheered. Note: More than 160K Americans have died from COVID. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 8, 2020

CNN’s Manu Raju doesn’t seem to understand that he was trolling the press:

Trump says members of his NJ club who are gathered maskless are complying with law bc it’s a “political activity” and “peaceful protest.” It’s unclear what they are protesting. Trump in recent days has said that wearing a mask is patriotic, but seems to be endorsing no masks now — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 8, 2020

This one really did leave a mark:

Wow. A reporter points out many club members in the room aren’t wearing mask, violating guidelines. The crowd boos the reporter. “Because it’s a political activity they have exceptions” and it’s “also a peaceful protest,” Trump said. The crowd, full of wealthy members, cheers. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 8, 2020

And, of course, there’s a “Dear Diary” moment:

Trump turned his Bedminster news conference into a rally, bashing the press and drawing applause from his golf club members. Those members were booing the press towards the end of the news conference. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 8, 2020

Watch:

A reporter tries to say President Trump is violating New Jersey’s Coronavirus guidelines. Trump: It’s a peaceful protest. MASTER TROLL pic.twitter.com/8c7NfyuLFP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2020

