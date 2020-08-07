https://thehill.com/homenews/house/511145-maxine-waters-says-biden-cant-go-home-without-a-black-woman-being-vp

Democratic Rep. Maxine WatersMaxine Moore WatersMaxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ Bill from Warren, Gillibrand and Waters would make Fed fight economic racial inequalities Waters rips Trump, GOP over mail-in ballots: ‘They’ll lie, cheat and steal to stay in power’ MORE (Calif.) said in a new interview that she is confident presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ MORE will pick a Black woman to be his running mate.

“We know that we’re going to have a Black woman as vice president,” Waters told Essence in an interview. “Let me guarantee you this, based on everything that I know and understand, and the help that he has already gotten from the Black community … he can’t go home without a Black woman being VP.”

Biden is expected to reveal his pick for vice president next week. He has so far committed to picking a woman as his running mate and has reportedly strongly considered Black women for the job.

Late last month, Biden said there were four Black women on his VP list, but would not reveal who they were. There has been speculation that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ MORE (D-Calif.), former national security adviser Susan Rice and Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassWhitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ The Hill’s Campaign Report: US officials say Russia, China are looking to sow discord in election MORE (D-Calif.) are among his top choices.

Waters went on in the Essence Town Hall virtual event to encourage everyone to make it to the polls this fall, especially in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisMaxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ Georgia school lifts suspension of student who posted photos of crowded hall We must protect the right to vote, even today MORE (D-Ga.), a civil rights legend who fought strongly for voting rights.

“We have a responsibility to vote,” Waters said. “We can’t have people going around talking about how wonderful John Lewis was, how much he sacrificed, the beatings that he took, the way that he put his life on the line and we don’t get up and vote. There is no excuse.”

