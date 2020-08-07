https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/meth-lab-found-san-francisco-hotel-room-used-city-covid-19-shelter/

(KTVU) Police arrested two adults accused of operating a low level meth lab at a San Francisco hotel designated as a safe shelter for people on quarantine, at risk for COVID-19, or without housing.

The call came in about a strong chemical odor coming from a hotel room and officers responded to the Civic Center Motor Inn about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police and residents had to wait for a hazmat team to determine the safety of the site.

