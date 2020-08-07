https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/michelle-obama-suffering-low-grade-depression-due-racial-inequality-coronavirus/

(NBC NEWS) Former first lady Michelle Obama says racial inequality amid the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic has left her feeling that she has “some form of low-grade depression.”

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting,” she said in the latest episode of her podcast released Wednesday.

Obama added that the mounting stories of Black people being wrongfully arrested, killed or “dehumanized” have been weighing on her. And while George Floyd’s death in police custody sparked an outpouring of outrage, the issue of racism in America long preceded the incident.

