http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LOpwncGL57Q/

During a press conference on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated that based on the lack of progress being made in negotiations with Congress over the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, both he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will recommend to President Trump that he “move forward with some executive orders” over the weekend on enhanced unemployment benefits, rental foreclosures, and student loans.

Mnuchin said, “The chief and I will recommend to the president, based upon our lack of activity today, to move forward with some executive orders. Again, we agree with the speaker, this is not the first choice. But people have run out of the enhanced unemployment. So, that is something we will recommend an executive order on. And [as it] relates to rental foreclosures, we will recommend a[n] executive order on that, and also student loans. So, it’s going to take a little bit of time for us to finalize these and process them, but we’ll do them as quickly as we can.”

He later added that “at this point, we’re going to recommend to the president that, over the weekend, we move forward with some executive actions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

