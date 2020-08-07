https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/07/morning-greatness-democrats-sue-to-destroy-nra/

Democrats sue to dissolve the NRA

The Democrats are going after the NRA, the most effective advocacy group on the right. The New York attorney general, Letitia James is accusing the NRA of “illegal conduct” including “[the] diversion of millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no- show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.”

The civil suit also names CEO Wayne LaPierre and three other NRA executives – Wilson “Woody” Philips, John Frazer and Joshua Powell.

Here’s the deal: they are suing the NRA so the group doesn’t spend money in the election to help Trump. The Democrats want to tie up the groups finances with legal fees so they are less likely to spend that money on the election. And James seeking to DISSOLVE the group, to wipe it out. Her goal is to see the NRA “shuttering its doors.”

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” said Attorney General James in a statement, according to the release. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

NRA President Carolyn Meadows released a statement about the suit, saying, “This was a baseless, premeditated attack on our organization and the Second Amendment freedoms it fights to defend.” Meadows knows exactly what is going on here: “You could have set your watch by it: the investigation was going to reach its crescendo as we move into the 2020 election cycle. It’s a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda.”

Gun Control Group Tracking NICS Checks, Badly

Riots/protests/Black Lives Matter/war on cops:

Protesters rally in Portland as mayor decries violence

Portland Police Chief Calls for End to Violent Protests: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Louisville chief of public services, police chief walk out of meeting on Breonna Taylor protests

William Barr Turned Around FBI Detail To Thank Americans Showing Support For Police

Seattle CHOP shooting suspect identified, charged in death of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, 19

ACLU launches push to free 50,000 inmates from US prisons in response to ‘systemic injustice’

Three journalists of color resign from Bon Appétit’s Test Kitchen videos

Coronavirus news:

Ohio governor tests negative after positive result at Trump visit earlier in day

Pelosi Rejects Short-Term Unemployment Extension Again

That’s a good look for the Democrats. Schumer: Trump’s Economic Executive Orders ‘Will Be Litigated in Court’

DOJ charges five for more than $4M PPP fraud scheme

Sanders offers bill to tax billionaires’ wealth gains during pandemic

Trump issues executive orders against TikTok and WeChat

Over 100 quarantined in Mississippi school district over COVID-19 outbreak

Pence, DeVos visit NC school to promote reopening. A week later, students quarantine due to COVID-19 case.

Students reportedly punished for posting crowded hallways online as Georgia schools reopen

Other morsels:

Kanye West admits he’s running a spoiler campaign to draw votes from Biden and see Trump reelected in bizarre interview

Staffers Sue Billionaire Dem Tom Steyer

Nevada Sent More Than 200K Mail-In Primary Ballots to Wrong Addresses

Gunman On Watch List With ‘Islamist Sympathies’ Takes Multiple People Hostage In French Bank

Judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking to block proxy voting

Feds bust Chinese national illegally crossing into US with $28K worth of gold bars

Facebook takes down Romanian troll farm posing as African-American support for Trump

WUT. Hasbro pulls Trolls doll over concerns it promotes inappropriate touching

China confirms they will vote against extending Iran Nuclear arms embargo, effectively ending Pompeo’s efforts

Biden walks back African American ‘diversity’ remarks, lauds community’s ‘diversity of thought’

George W. Bush to release 43 portraits of immigrants in new book

Debate commission pushes back on Trump campaign’s request for an earlier debate

