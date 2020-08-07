https://hannity.com/media-room/movin-out-moving-industry-booms-30-in-2020-as-new-yorkers-say-see-ya-to-the-big-apple/

MOVIN’ OUT! Moving Industry Booms 30% in 2020 as New Yorkers Say ‘SEE YA’ to the Big Apple

New numbers from the moving industry show more and more New Yorkers are ditching the Big Apple for the surrounding suburbs and other states after the Coronavirus pandemic and anti-police protests ravaged the city.

The post MOVIN’ OUT! Moving Industry Booms 30% in 2020 as New Yorkers Say ‘SEE YA’ to the Big Apple appeared first on Sean Hannity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

