So we’ve heard from several sources that The New York Times is collecting information and reaching out to our colleagues for an upcoming hit piece on The Gateway Pundit.

The liberal media, tech giants, far left hacks have been at war with reality for several years now so this comes as no surprise.

We thought it best to put out our own statement and challenge before The New York Times publishes their latest smears.

For years the far left media and their controversial allies have been attacking The Gateway Pundit.

Despite the consistent smears our website still grows and continues to bring you the truth year after year while the fake news media falls on its face.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the top 5 conservative websites in the country. The Gateway Pundit has over a million readers a day. The Gateway Pundit has published over 91,000 articles in 16 years. The Gateway Pundit has been 100% correct in all of our reporting on every major story — more so than ever during the Trump years. Snopes previously claimed Gateway Pundit was a conspriacy website based on 8 out of 91,700 published reports.

Another far left junk website, Media Matters, frequently points out that The Gateway Pundit has been wrong 20-plus times. Half of their list is questionable.

Year after year, our traffic and popularity continue to rise because we report the truth.



In 2019 The Gateway Pundit was one of America’s most accurate news publishers.

In the top four news stories of the year the Gateway Pundit was more accurate and truthful than the far left Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the liberal mainstream media.

In 2019 the Gateway Pundit was 100% accurate in these top four news stories:

** 1.) The Covington Catholic School Boys Media Assault

** 2.) The Jussie Smollett fake hate crime

** 3.) The Trump-Russia Collusion hoax

** 4.) The Ukraine Show Trials brought to you by anti-Trump CIA leaker Eric Ciaramella

1.) The assault on the Covington Catholic school boys. The morning after the attack we questioned the media narrative that these Catholic high school boys had abused a poor Native American and Vietnam veteran. It turned out that we were 100% correct and the hateful far left media was completely inaccurate in their instincts and their dangerous reporting. Thank you also to Jack Posobiec who brought this to our attention.

2.) The Jussie Smollett Hate Hoax. Our first report on this sub zero Chicago attack was that it was a hate hoax. It was wildly absurd when it was first announced and we called it out as a hoax the next morning and we were right.

3.) The Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax – The Gateway Pundit reported honestly on this horrible chapter in American history for three years. The mainstream media piled lies on top of lies. It was a pivotal moment in America. The mainstream liberal news could no longer be trusted… at all. The Gateway Pundit was accurate and courageous in our reporting, the New York times at the same time was pushing falsehoods and garbage.

4.) The Ukraine show trials brought to you by anti-Trump CIA leaker Eric Ciaramella

The liberal mainstream media says it’s illegal to report on the anti-Trump whistleblower attempting to impeach the US president.

The media said Trump did not have the right to face his accuser.

The media says the Biden Crime family’s pay-for-play scandals are legal but questioning the scandals was an impeachable offense.

Democrats, the liberal media and social media banned mention of the “whistleblower” knowing that if the American public found out about this latest attempted coup they will be outraged at the criminal actions of the Democrat Party.

We disagreed and brought you the truth.

America is currently suffering through a viral pandemic and is being led by a team of medical elites and fools.

We have consistently called them out.

We have a growing list of Dr. Fauci’s 15 lies, mistakes and contradictions.

Before The New York Times comes out with their hit piece we offer our own challenge:

Challenge #1) We brought you the latest news on Hydroxychloroquine from over 60 international studies. Prove to us that the countries that used HCQ after early detection and as a prophylaxis did worse than those that prevented HCQ use.

Challenge #2) The New York Times regularly promoted the Trump-Russia scandal and used lies and anonymous tips from the Obama’s Deep State to push the scandal forward. As a result the NYT is being sued by the Trump Administration for libel. The Gateway Pundit on the other hand, consistently reported that the Russia collusion hoax and the Steele dossier used to support the hoax, were total garbage. Did the New York Times have any verification that the junk Trump-Russia dossier was legit and can they provide that to the American public today after three years of lies?

Challenge #3) Democrat Party nominee for President, Joe Biden, is clearly suffering from cognitive decline. We have reported on this fact for several weeks now. Does The New York Times really believe Joe Biden is capable of passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test that Trump aced? Can The New York Times offer any evidence that Joe Biden is not suffering from debilitating dementia?

Challenge #4) It was currently reported that the family that owns The New York Times were slaveholders. Please explain why The New York Times should not be cancelled?

