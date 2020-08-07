https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/nba-analyst-stan-van-gundy-says-we-are-in-no-position-to-call-out-china-for-uyghur-genocide-because-of-our-own-poor-record-on-human-rights/

NBA analyst — and former head coach for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat — Stan Van Gundy needs you to know something about what we in America have done.

In a recent opinion piece in the Orlando Sentinel, columnist David Whitley called out the NBA for preaching about their commitment to social justice while turning a blind eye to China’s Uyghur genocide. But Van Gundy’s got some news for you: America’s in no position to call China out for human rights abuses.

Here’s why:

We committed genocide against Native Americans. We have enslaved, lynched, segregated and incarcerated blacks over 400 years. Women couldn’t vote for 140 years. Using abuses elsewhere to try to distract from our own poor record on human rights is dishonest https://t.co/3TyPJrbZPA — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 6, 2020

But it’s no problem that Stan here is using historical wrongs that “we” had nothing to do with to distract from China’s ongoing systematic human rights abuses.

Hope those ChiCom boots taste good, Stan.

You are a real profile in courage. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 7, 2020

Stan stans for Uighur genocide. It’s his thing. https://t.co/wtNjH6uEfq — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) August 7, 2020

Clearly. God forbid he use his voice to speak out against the Chinese government when he’s got a chance to trash this country. A country, by the way, that isn’t currently committing genocide.

Wait are you 400 years old and alive and kicking? Who is “we” in your stupid tweet? — Jay (@OneFineJay) August 7, 2020

You unbelievable schmuck. Who is this “we”? Those are historical events most Americans have nothing to do with. And the fact that they happened isn’t an excuse for morally bankrupt deflection from mass human rights abuses by an entity NBA players are directly partnering with. https://t.co/Bo20Ot9XIJ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

It’s fine if you want to talk about the flaws with our current society, but those don’t compare to what China is doing right now and you have no moral credibility to do so when you’re intentionally avoiding any criticism of the horrific abuses happening there because of $. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

If you’re going to blatantly and openly prioritize making some money in China over speaking out against concentrations camps for millions of Muslims and mass crackdowns on dissidents, at least have the sense to not lecture others while you’re doing it. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

One thing people seem to forget is the NBA wasn’t just silent, they partnered and stood with the CPC. After Morey’s tweet with a simple “free Hong Kong” message, he was condemned by owners, some players wanted him disciplined, LeBron said Morey was wrong and “not educated” etc. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

And now we find out about the abuse of Uyghur players at one of the training camps they operated. And still none of them will speak out. So sorry you don’t get to lecture anyone about human rights while you choose to side with one of the worst absurs in modern history. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2020

That “we” also includes many Americans who have been there to fight *against* the mistreatment of the various people listed, and not just recently. There has always been contemporaneous opposition by Americans to human rights abuses. That’s not a “poor record on human rights.” — Caribou Barbie #RepealAB5 (My job = 🍭🍭🍭?) (@dtr300) August 7, 2020

We’ve fixed or are fixing all the below, which happened in the past. China is happening right now. You have a voice. What are you doing, siding with genocidal communists? https://t.co/APkVMA80NM — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 7, 2020

In other words, because people generations ago did things we currently alive today have zero control over whatsoever, we can’t possibly call out China’s disgusting human rights abuses happening right now that we absolutely could do something about. How much does China pay you? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 7, 2020

The NBA is profiting off the CCP as they torture and enslave Uighurs. The complaint isn’t that NBA players “care more” about problems here. No one is this stupid, Stan. https://t.co/WzpxIxV49J — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 7, 2020

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere — Flimsy Joe (@Gorakul) August 6, 2020

Imagine in 1942, arguing that the suffering of prisoners at auschwitz isn’t worth our time because “we owned slaves” & then also not having a problem doing billions of dollars in business with the Nazi party. 😐 — JeremyR/NotACanesInsider🙌🏽 (@JeremyRFLA) August 6, 2020

How’s that chicom dick taste, Stan? — MetricButtload (@monkeyboy100001) August 7, 2020

So you’re giving your ChiCom masters a pass on their current horrific abuses. Duly noted. — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) August 7, 2020

I didn’t do any of those things, Pal. But now you own China’s concentration camps, so congrats, idiot. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 7, 2020

The rank sloppiness of the NBA defending pure evil to get its money is truly impressive, albeit disgusting. — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) August 7, 2020

