https://www.dailywire.com/news/nba-analyst-stan-van-gundy-stop-ripping-china-america-committed-genocide-enslaved-lynched

On Thursday, Stan van Gundy, the former head Coach for the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Miami Heat, who now serves as an NBA analyst for TNT and NBA TV, issued a vicious attack on America in response to an article ripping the NBA that stated, “When National Hockey League games used to turn into brawls, the joke was ‘I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.’ Now you can tune into a social justice protest and a Chinese Basketball Association game might break out.”

The reference in the op-ed showcased the NBA’s obeisance to Communist China, as amply demonstrated time and time again, but Van Gundy decided he’d rather attack America, tweeting, “We committed genocide against Native Americans. We have enslaved, lynched, segregated and incarcerated blacks over 400 years. Women couldn’t vote for 140 years. Using abuses elsewhere to try to distract from our own poor record on human rights is dishonest.”

We committed genocide against Native Americans. We have enslaved, lynched, segregated and incarcerated blacks over 400 years. Women couldn’t vote for 140 years. Using abuses elsewhere to try to distract from our own poor record on human rights is dishonest https://t.co/3TyPJrbZPA — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) August 6, 2020

In the op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel that provoked Van Gundy’s rant, David Whitley wrote about the hypocrisy of the NBA’s social justice warriors, writing:

Amid all the preaching, would someone make a peep about a country that commits more human rights abuses in 10 minutes than the U.S. does in 10 years? Don’t press your ears against the NBA’s bubble waiting for an answer. The league officially declared it has no soul in October, when Houston general manager Daryl Morey sent one measly tweet supporting the democracy protests in Hong Kong. The Chinese Communist Party started pulling NBA games off TV and merchandise off shelves. With its multibillion-dollar relationship threatened, the NBA quickly bowed in subservience and sent Morey to re-education camp. Since then, the NBA has stayed mum as China ransacked all rights in Hong Kong, unleashed COVID-19 on the world and herded countless more Uighur Muslims onto trains bound for slave labor camps.

In November 2017, Van Gundy penned a long-winded essay for TIME Magazine in which he termed athletes protesting the national anthem “role models of American patriotism.”

Van Gundy wrote, “In a time where bigotry seems on the rise and commitment to racial equality on the decline, I have an obligation as a citizen to speak out and to support, in any way possible, those brave and patriotic athletes who are working to bring change to our country.”

“Honoring America has to mean much, much more than standing at attention for a song (one which, by the way, contains racist language in later verses),” he continued.

Van Gundy likened the athletes to the patriots who launched the Revolutionary War to protest against abuses by Great Britain.

He wrote, “Our founding fathers declared independence from Great Britain because they were dissatisfied with the laws and policies that they believed abridged their freedoms.” He posited that the protesting athletes were willing to make “significant personal sacrifices,” adding, “These athletes and many others are risking future contracts and endorsement opportunities to speak out on issues of racial injustice because they feel duty-bound to do so. These are patriots of the highest order.”

He condemned America as a land of systemic racism:

What is it that they want? Simply and succinctly: equality. Equal rights. Equal justice. Equal treatment by police and others in authority. Equal opportunity. The second sentence of the Declaration of Independence starts with, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” In over two centuries, from slavery to segregation to lynchings and police brutality to the mass incarceration of people of color, we have not even come close to that ideal. It is our systemic racial inequality, not athletes kneeling during the national anthem, that dishonors our country.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

