The administration and top congressional Democrats will meet on Friday afternoon as hopes of a deal on a fifth coronavirus package are on the verge of collapsing.

Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinSteven Terner MnuchinCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE confirmed that he will be meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE (D-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame Senate Democrats push to include free phone calls for incarcerated people in next relief package Trump backs plan to give airlines another billion in aid MORE (D-N.Y.) and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsCoronavirus talks on life support as parties dig in, pass blame On The Money: Pessimism grows as coronavirus talks go down to the wire | Jobs report poised to light fire under COVID-19 talks | Tax preparers warn unemployment recipients could owe IRS Top Democrats say postmaster confirmed changes to mail service amid delays MORE in the Capitol at 1 p.m.

The closed-door meeting comes after both sides indicated that they were “far apart” from a deal on Thursday evening, increasing the odds that Congress isn’t able to come to an agreement on relief legislation aimed at countering the steep economic decline sparked by the spread of the coronavirus.

“We understand where we are and where they are. … I think there’s a lot of issues we are close to a compromise position on, but I think there’s a handful of very big issues that we are still very far apart,” Mnuchin said to reporters after a more than three-hour meeting on Thursday.

Both sides said they wanted to get a deal this week, imposing an artificial deadline on the negotiations.

But they haven’t even been able to agree to basic points like a price tag for the legislation. Republicans started with a $1 trillion package. Meadows had indicated on Thursday night that Republicans have increased their top line but did not say how high they had gone.

House Democrats passed their own $3.4 trillion bill in May.

Pelosi, during an interview with MSNBC on Friday, signaled that Democrats would be willing to bring down their price tag by reducing the length of time for some provisions like food assistance.

But she also pointed to other areas where they still have “major disagreement” — including money for schools and state and local government and unemployment insurance — underscoring the uphill climb to any agreement.

“This isn’t about bickering, this is about very major differences,” Pelosi said, adding that she believes some of the GOP offers have been “very disdainful.”

