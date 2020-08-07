https://cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/nfl-players-and-clubs-attending-mandatory-voter-education-sessions-part-social

Announcing the launch of its “NFL Votes” initiative Thursday, the National Football League said that “Nearly half of NFL clubs and players have already participated in mandatory voter education sessions.”

On its NFL Communications website, the league says NFL Votes is “part of the league’s social justice initiative – Inspire Change” and touts its “mandatory voter education sessions”:

“The NFL today launched NFL Votes, a league-wide, non-partisan initiative that will support and encourage the voting and civic engagement efforts of NFL players, Legends, club and league personnel, and NFL fans from now until Election Day. “NFL Votes focuses on voter education, registration, and activation, as part of the league’s social justice initiative – Inspire Change. Nearly half of NFL clubs and players have already participated in mandatory voter education sessions.”

In its press release, the NFL says the NFL Votes social justice initiative will focus on voter education, registration and “activation”:

“NFL Votes will focus on three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation. These voting efforts are incorporated into the league’s social justice initiative Inspire Change. As the league continues to amplify causes that players are most passionate about, prominent players and coaches have been vocal about the importance of voting.”

The NFL has partnered with three advocacy groups to support its NFL Votes initiative:

Chosen based on their “mission, capacity, experience to engage communities, and expand voter participation and turnout,” these groups will provide “educational seminars” for current and former players and front-office employees, the NFL says:

“In the voter education phase, these organizations will provide educational seminars for players and club personnel during the first few weeks of training camp, followed by sessions for league employees and NFL Legends.”

