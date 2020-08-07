https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/07/no-deal-president-trump-to-schumer-pelosi-we-are-going-a-different-way/

Well, there it is. . .

President Trump signaled an end to negotiations on the latest coronavirus relief bill, tweeting “Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states” and “We are going a different way!”:

Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states. Nothing to do with China Virus! Want one trillion dollars. No interest. We are going a different way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and COS Meadows said earlier that this is where it was likely headed:

#BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Mnuchin gives update on COVID stimulus negotiations with Democrat leaders: “We did not make any progress today.” Mnuchin says WH is asking for specific compromise on state and local assistance and amount of enhanced unemployment assistance extension. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) August 7, 2020

Get out the pen, Mr. President:

#NEW: Mnuchin & Meadows say WH negotiators will be advising President Trump to proceed with taking executive action to “to alleviate some of the pain people are experiencing” as stimulus talks with Democrats stall. They say they will continue to try to get an agreement. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) August 7, 2020

Although it’s not clear just what he’ll be signing:

well guess that’s all for now — will be curious to see what these executive orders amount to https://t.co/gXQFv3YTQV — Blake News (@blakehounshell) August 7, 2020

Nancy Pelosi earlier said she had been trying to “find common ground”:

Speaker Pelosi: “We have been mightily trying to find common ground with our colleagues. It’s hard when your values are so different.” pic.twitter.com/6APLnIsdxQ — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

Now, let’s see how this plays with voters:

While Democrats want bailout money for their poorly run cities and states, President @realDonaldTrump wants to help the American people.pic.twitter.com/fhfg532Tep — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 7, 2020

***

