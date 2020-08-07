https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/07/over-20000-mail-in-ballots-in-nevada-sent-to-wrong-addresses/

The state of Nevada sent over 200,000 mail-in ballots – over one-sixth of total ballots sent out – to wrong or outdated addresses ahead of the 2020 primary, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The information comes from a pro-election integrity group called the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which reviewed the 1.3 million mail-in ballots sent out in Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas is located. The group found that of these 1.3 million, approximately 223,000 ballots were sent to addresses that were out-of-date, thus forcing the ballots to be returned as “undeliverable.” This accounted for 17 percent of all ballots sent out in the county.

Christian Adams, president and general counsel of PILF, stated that “these numbers show how vote-by-mail fails,” and how “new proponents of mail balloting don’t often understand how it actually works.”

The findings further confirm that mail-in balloting, a new method pursued by many Democrats as a supposedly effective response to the coronavirus, is rife with fraud and extremely unreliable for a general election. In New York, the failure to retrieve a significant amount of mail-in ballots in the 12th and 15th congressional district primary races led to massive controversy and multiple candidates refusing to concede due to close margins.

Currently, only nine states have passed laws approving the use of total mail-in voting for the upcoming November election, which involves the state sending out ballots to every single registered voter in the state: California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and Vermont, as well as Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump has been an outspoken critic of mail-in voting, and his campaign has sued the state of Nevada to stop the mail-in voting scheme there.

