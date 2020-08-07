https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ohio-restaurants-covid-19/2020/08/07/id/981114

More than half of Ohio’s restaurant owners fear they’ll have to close permanently over the next nine months because of the toll on their businesses from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Out of 107 respondents, 54% said they fear they’ll be closing, up from 31% who felt that way the previous week, Cleveland Scene reported Friday.

In addition, 47% of the respondents said they are operating at below 50% capacity, and more than 80% said they won’t break even this year, reports the ORA, which along with the National Restaurant Association is pushing for Congress to approve assistance through the Blueprint for Restaurant Revival program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and capacity/curfew limitations continue to dishearten the majority of Ohio’s restaurants,” ORA President John Barker said. “Consumer confidence continues to decrease as the virus remains top national news. Our data shows the undeniable need for additional government support to stabilize the industry in Ohio and nationwide.”

In other findings in Ohio:

75% of restaurants have reopened.

79% have reopened for indoor dining.

17% of respondents do not plan to reopen at this time

14% of restaurants, mostly in the pizza and fast-casual sectors, are experiencing positive sales.

