https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/07/portland-antifa-rioters-treatment-of-elderly-woman-with-blm-on-her-walker-proves-they-dont-give-a-damn-about-black-lives-watch/

Remember when these ‘protests’ started they were about George Floyd and the inequities in our social justice system? You know, the whole Black Lives Matter thing?

Seems that has gone out the window:

Guess they didn’t notice her BLM sign?

She also tried to put a fire out.

They didn’t like that either.

Real winners, eh?

And it wasn’t just her …

Look at how they treat the elderly.

This is what Portland has turned into.

Where TF is Ted Wheeler?

Oh, that’s right, he’s busy trying to appease these thugs so he can complain about the mean ol’ feds coming in to help.

oRaNgE mAn BaD

Yup.

Right? Where are the decent people?

Wait.

It’s a ‘protest.’

Never mind.

They are far too busy fighting amongst themselves about racial inequity.

Sooner than later.

Portland is what this country would look like under Biden. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Train-wreck ALERT: Alyssa Milano went on with Chris Cuomo to double DOWN on her COVID drama, blame Trump (watch

Major OOPSIE! Andrea Mitchell calls Biden Campaign, ‘Team Obama’ announcing ‘big get’ Ana Navarro and LOL

Two teenagers discover how much Phil Collins kicks A*S and the video is EVERYTHING (watch)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...