Remember when these ‘protests’ started they were about George Floyd and the inequities in our social justice system? You know, the whole Black Lives Matter thing?

Seems that has gone out the window:

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

Guess they didn’t notice her BLM sign?

She also tried to put a fire out.

They didn’t like that either.

Real winners, eh?

To the young lady with the empty paint can: seriously? pic.twitter.com/AnBDfnNdNO — Paul Robeson (@No_Signal00) August 7, 2020

And it wasn’t just her …

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Look at how they treat the elderly.

This is what Portland has turned into.

Where TF is Ted Wheeler?

Oh, that’s right, he’s busy trying to appease these thugs so he can complain about the mean ol’ feds coming in to help.

oRaNgE mAn BaD

Yup.

Not one man in the whole bunch steps up to stop the violence against this elderly woman.

This is disgusting — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) August 7, 2020

Right? Where are the decent people?

Wait.

It’s a ‘protest.’

Never mind.

If not wearing a mask is so deadly, why do so many of the thugs get within 6 feet of her? They approach her, she doesn’t approach them. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) August 7, 2020

Where are all the *moms* and why didn’t they defend the older woman from being attacked? ANTIFA = Fascist terrorists — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) August 7, 2020

They are far too busy fighting amongst themselves about racial inequity.

Others in Portland need to be inspired by her and stand up to the mob. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) August 7, 2020

Sooner than later.

I’m glad these videos are out to expose them even though @cnn won’t. Poor lady 🥺 — ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@howcaniNOT) August 7, 2020

Not a good look for #Antifa. — Austere Constitutional Scholar & Faithful Patriot (@AusterePatriot) August 7, 2020

Portland is what this country would look like under Biden. Sorry, not sorry.

