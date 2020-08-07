https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-now-begs-criminal-antifa-terrorists-stay-home-trump-wont-use-failed-city-ads-video/

It’s a toss-up but Democrat Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler may have squeaked out a victory against Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Democrat New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio as America’s worst mayor.

Just two weeks ago Mayor Wheeler blamed President Trump and federal agents for the 50-plus days of BLM-Antifa rioting in Portland.

But that didn’t work because it was complete nonsense so now Wheeler is begging BLM-Antifa rioters to stay away from Portland because Trump is going to use their violent acts in his campaign ads.

Wheeler hopes that if he shames these terrorists they will stay home and won’t assault old ladies.

[embedded content]