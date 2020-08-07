https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/portland-wheeler-demonstrations/2020/08/07/id/981159

The Democratic mayor of riot-torn Portland, Ore., on Friday pleaded for peace, warning demonstrators they’d become a “prop” for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump.

The message came during a virtual news conference called by Mayor Ted Wheeler after violent clashes between protesters and police have escalated tensions just days after a pact between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm.

“This is a political point, so it’s a little out afield,” Wheeler said. “Don’t think for a moment that if you are participating in this activity that you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump, because you absolutely are.”

A clip of the remarks was posted by Mediaite.

On Thursday, Wheeler, along with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, also tried to tamp down tensions, telling protesters, “You are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” and added the city anticipates more “attacks on public buildings” in the immediate future.

The president deployed federal law enforcement agents to the city in late June to protect federal buildings there, but it only triggered further chaos.

“We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city,” Trump tweeted last week. “If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice, we’re going to have to go in and clean it out.”

The Trump campaign also posted an ad about the violence on Facebook, juxtaposing scenes of the chaos against an image of Trump with law enforcement officers, with text below the images suggesting a choice of “public safety vs. chaos & violence,” Mediaite reported.

Wheeler asked demonstrators to think about that image.

“You are creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during this campaign. If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up,” he urged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

