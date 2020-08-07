https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-women-defending-police-precinct-attacked-antifa-terrorists/

A woman who stood between protesters and the East Precinct building of the Portland Police Department was attacked by Antifa terrorists who threw white paint on her. Another woman who was using a walker was assaulted while trying to extinguish an arson fire set by the Antifa terrorists in a trash barrel placed up against the precinct.

Portland police posted a photo of the woman.

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Police posted a correction noting this woman did not use a walker, adding it another woman who tried to out the fire out.

There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Video of the woman with the walker defending the precinct:

Local resident woman attempts to put fire out with extinguisher pic.twitter.com/tmour6tf16 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

A counter protester tries to put out the fire in front of the precinct. An argument occurs. pic.twitter.com/sGwUtI0zKd — jonathan house (@jonhouse_) August 7, 2020

Old lady attempts to put out the fire, they assault her #Portland pic.twitter.com/paTiK8tKMg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 7, 2020

Video of the woman covered in paint:

They threw paint on an old lady #Portland pic.twitter.com/4a4ZB3asut — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 7, 2020

A woman tries to block the protesters in front of the precinct. pic.twitter.com/aHwpOsjcjM — jonathan house (@jonhouse_) August 7, 2020

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Peaceful protesters: “We got the guillotine, you better run!”

“We got the guillitone/you better run” outside the East precinct. Unlawful assmebly declared pic.twitter.com/qNIpaXemYu — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 7, 2020

What does it say about Portland that there are only two frail women protecting the police precinct from Antifa?

Police later came out and moved to disperse the terrorists.

Another view of snack van being disabled #Portland pic.twitter.com/OrGNg0wwSQ — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 7, 2020

