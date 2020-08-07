https://www.toddstarnes.com/cancel-culture/trump-smacks-down-reporter-who-complained-about-his-unmasked-supporters/

President Trump delivered a brilliant smackdown of a journalist who complained because supporters of the president were not wearing face burkas.

It happened during a press conference at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The president invited a crowd of members to attend the gathering.

The Mainstream Media mocked and ridiculed the crowd, accusing them of violating China Virus regulations and not social distancing.

“Just in this room you have dozens of people who are not following the guidelines of New Jersey,” the reporter snarled before he was drowned out by the booing crowd.

President Trump dismissed the reporter’s complaint calling their decision not to wear a face burka a form of political activity and peaceful protest.

“You can call it political activity but I’d call it a peaceful protest because they heard you were coming up, and they know the news is fake,” Trump said. “They understand it better than anybody. They asked whether or not they can be here.”

Brilliant, Mr. President!