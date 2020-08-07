https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-right-former-obama-dag-sally-yates-either-lying-incompetent-based-testimony-us-senate/

Sally Yates testified before the Senate on Wednesday about her actions involved in Obamagate. She was not impressive and showed that she either was lying or incompetent or perhaps both.

Right out of the gate, Yates claimed former Trump volunteer George Papadopoulos was connected to Russia. From all the evidence uncovered to date, there is absolutely no evidence this is true:

OMG SAVE THIS VIDEO! Sally Yates just committed perjury yet again & accused @GeorgePapa19 of being connected to Russian intelligence!! LOCK HER UP!! pic.twitter.com/XhR0wtZl1M — 𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 6.0 Just say no to GOGGLES🙄 (@TrumpRulzz) August 5, 2020

President Trump opined on what we all were thinking after Yates testified – she is either incompetent or lying:

Sally Yates is either lying or grossly incompetent. It is not possible she could have known so little about Dirty Cop James Comey (and others) from her high position in the Department of “Justice”. The political Crime of the Century, and she had no idea what they were doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

Overall, the testimony of Sally Yates was a bust. The Republicans lost an opportunity to press Yates further and really dig into her actions involved in the Obama Administration’s criminal coup of President Trump. The Democrats in the Senate were still running with the lie that President Trump was a Russian agent. Millions were spent by the corrupt Mueller gang, who hated Trump, and they concluded there was no such evidence to even suggest such a connection.

Yates lied about General Flynn’s phone call. She claimed General Flynn discussed Russian sanctions. This is a lie as we now know from a transcript released of the call. But the Republicans on the committee allowed her to get by with saying this.

If the Republicans on the committee would like to get to the truth, they would be much better off grabbing ten of us individuals off of Twitter and with conservative websites, who have written about and uncovered the many lies in the Mueller gang’s investigation, to assist with the questioning.

I could grab 10 good researchers from twitter and put them in that hearing to ask questions and they would’ve unraveled Sally Yates lies in 30 minutes or less. — E.O. 12333 ⭐⭐⭐ (@FupaLewter) August 5, 2020

The President is right. Sally Yates was either totally incompetent or she was lying about her involvement in Obamagate.

