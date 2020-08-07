https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/prog-us-congress-hopeful-vows-to-dismantle-the-oppressive-system-that-helped-her-live-the-american-dream-video/

Ihssane Leckey is a Moroccan immigrant running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. And, we’ve gotta tell you, her platform is quite compelling:

More from her bio:

Ihssane came to the U.S. from Morocco at the age of 20 with nothing but a small suitcase and worked sub-minimum wage jobs to become the first person in her family to graduate from college. Following the 2008 financial crisis, her commitment to justice led her to take on the corrupt corporations as a Wall Street regulator at the Federal Reserve.

Wow, if that doesn’t scream “oppression,” we don’t know what does.

Like we said, she’s got a hell of a platform!

