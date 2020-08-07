https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/prog-us-congress-hopeful-vows-to-dismantle-the-oppressive-system-that-helped-her-live-the-american-dream-video/

Ihssane Leckey is a Moroccan immigrant running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. And, we’ve gotta tell you, her platform is quite compelling:

I came to America with nothing. In 10 years, I went from mopping restaurant floors to taking on the biggest banks on Wall Street. Now, I’m running for Congress to dismantle every oppressive system that denies us the basic necessities to live. Join us: https://t.co/WiU9x5ZYtz pic.twitter.com/P855thvehT — Ihssane Leckey for Congress (@ihssaneleckey) August 6, 2020

More from her bio:

Ihssane came to the U.S. from Morocco at the age of 20 with nothing but a small suitcase and worked sub-minimum wage jobs to become the first person in her family to graduate from college. Following the 2008 financial crisis, her commitment to justice led her to take on the corrupt corporations as a Wall Street regulator at the Federal Reserve.

Wow, if that doesn’t scream “oppression,” we don’t know what does.

You want to destroy the system that enabled and empowered you? pic.twitter.com/PcnQvU76KK — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 7, 2020

So oppressive that you were able to succeed beyond your wildest dreams. — Gigi Levangie, etc. (@GigiLevangie) August 6, 2020

“Sure, I made it. But you can’t!” — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 7, 2020

I went from mopping floors and taking on big banks! Let’s destroy the system that made that possible! — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 7, 2020

So in 10 years, America afforded you the opportunity to go from nothing to success, and you’re trying to dismantle all that. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 7, 2020

You’re basically saying, join me to make it impossible for people to go from mopping restaurant floors to taking on the biggest banks on Wall Street.

You just shot yourself in the leg. — Moyo ✌ (@Ayodele0074) August 7, 2020

“I used to live in a country run by people like me. I had nothing. Then I came to America, where in less than a decade I become a wealthy businesswoman. I’m running for Congress to destroy all that. If you’re a loser, blame the system and vote for me. It’s not your fault.” — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 7, 2020

Like we said, she’s got a hell of a platform!

The system you describe in that first sentence doesn’t seem very oppressive. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 7, 2020

Your own tweet literally just proved it’s not oppressive. https://t.co/Vwe3hz8pga — Oliver Campbell (@oliverbcampbell) August 7, 2020

if this was actually an oppressive system in the least, you wouldn’t be running for congress at all. Thanks for proving it is not!! =) — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) August 7, 2020

Thanks for showing that the American system is not oppressive, and provides not just the basic necessities to live, but everything needed to excel. — Girl de Maupassant (@somiscellany) August 7, 2020

