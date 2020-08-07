https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/rape-suspect-murders-accuser-freed-jail-coronavirus-concerns/

Ibrahim Bouaichi

Alexandria, Virginia – A rape suspect who was released from jail to ‘help slow the spread of Coronavirus’ went on to murder his accuser.

Ibrahim E. Bouaichi murdered the woman who accused him of rape shortly after being released from jail, reported WJLA.

The victim, Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, who testified against Bouaichi in December, was found shot to death on July 29 on S. Greenmount Drive.

Bouaichi was indicted on rape charges, however his lawyers argued that their client should be released from jail due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandria law enforcement officials told ABC 7 that Bouaichi was released from jail on April 9.

Alexandria police spotted Bouaichi driving in Prince George’s County, Maryland earlier this week and a pursuit ensued.

Police chased Bouaichi and he crashed his car. Authorities found him inside of his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tens of thousands of dangerous criminals are being released from prisons across the country over Coronavirus concerns which is one of the many reasons why crime is spiking.

Many convicted sex offenders and murderers have gone on to rape and murder again after being released from prison.

