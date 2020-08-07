https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/08/07/leo-terrell-joe-biden-has-the-mindset-of-a-plantation-owner-n2573908

There is not a single Republican that could politically survive after making the racist comments Joe Biden did on Thursday. His original comment that the African American community is not diverse was bad enough, but then he doubled down.

“We can build an administration that reflects the full diversity of our nation and the full diversity of the Latino community,” Biden said in attempting to clarify his original comments. “Now what I mean [by] full diversity, unlike [the] African-American community and many other communities, you’re from everywhere — from Europe, from [the] tip of South America, all the way to our border [in] Mexico, and in the Caribbean, and different background and different ethnicities — but all Latinos.”

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell called the former vice president out in no uncertain terms on Thursday—not only is he “unfit to be president,” he argued, Biden’s also a “racist.”

“Biden has the mind-set of a plantation owner,” Terrell told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday. “He thinks he knows however a black person thinks, how we walk, what we should eat. Joe Biden doesn’t understand that black people are individual.

“Condoleezza Rice and Al Sharpton are different individuals. We have a different mind-set,” he continued. “No one black person speaks for black America. MSNBC, they wouldn’t cover this today. Donald Trump is absolutely right. Joe Biden insulted every black American today. And he should not be president. He is the racist. What is so amazing to me is they are going to put this guy out in front and say the only reason why he gave me a pass because he has a D in front of his name, not a R. Republicans are the people who believe in a color-blind society. Democrats are the ones who believe in identity and race politics.”

