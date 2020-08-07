http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tmTPaTAhv4Q/

One hundred children have reportedly been shot in Democrat-controlled Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to this point in 2020 alone.

CBS3 reports the shootings have resulted in numerous injuries to children, as well as death.

As recently as Saturday, seven-year-old Zamar Jones was shot to death in an incident involving three suspects. And on Wednesday night a six-year-old girl in West Philadelphia was shot in the chest while “playing outside with friends.” She remains in hospital.

Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton commented on having so many children shot this year, bemoaning “this culture of violence where we have adults are willing to shoot indiscriminately into crowds of people without care or concern for women or children.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on the shootings as well, noting 98 “juveniles” had been shot in the city by August 2, 2020, compared to 59 shot during the same time period in 2019.

Children in other Democrat-controlled cities, like Chicago and New York, have also seen their lives cut short by surging gun violence.

On July 28, 2020, Breitbart News reported that an infant was in critical condition after being shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Fox News reported that the 10-month old was wounded in a shooting that occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the Bishop Ford Expressway, where the infant and her 17-year-old mother were riding in a car driven by the mother’s 21-year-old boyfriend.

On July 13, 2020, Breitbart News reported a one-year-old in a stroller was shot to death in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

On July 16, 2020, Breitbart New reported President Trump’s observation Democrat-run cities are “like war-zones.”

The Chicago Tribune quoted Trump noting the cities “are out of control.” He lamented they are run by “liberal left-wing Democrats,” adding, “and it’s almost like they think this is going to be this way forever.”

