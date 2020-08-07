https://www.westernjournal.com/report-portland-rioters-attack-older-adults-disturbing-escalation/

Two older adults were attacked with paint as leftist activists targeted a police precinct Thursday night in another night of violence in Portland, Oregon, authorities told a Portland TV station.

KGW-TV reported that more than 200 demonstrators converged on the police department’s East Precinct, where many threw objects such as glass bottles, rocks, fireworks and paint at police officers.

Some also set fires, and 11 arrests were made, KGW reported.

Journalist Andy Ngo, who reports on the city’s nightly protests and riots, reported an older woman was assaulted by Antifa members with white paint as she attempted to defend the police department.

“An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight,” Ngo tweeted. “She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

An older woman tried to stop #antifa rioters from continuing their attack on the Portland Police east precinct tonight. She stood in the front and they dumped some white liquid all over her & curse her out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fYEu08DOfJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

In a video, younger men and women hurled insults at her. One woman off camera yelled to the victim repeatedly, “Put your mask on.”

The video shows the elderly woman’s face partially covered in white paint as a man screams in her face.

A crowd around the incident did nothing to intervene on the woman’s behalf.

The Portland Police Bureau commented on the reported assault on Twitter.

“This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her,” the department wrote, sharing a picture of the woman.

This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

In a separate post, police said, “There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group.

“The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker,” police wrote in a possible contradiction of themselves.

There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Zane Sparling, a reporter with The Portland Tribune, shared video of another woman who attempted to stop rioters outside of the police precinct.

“Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct,” he wrote.

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

Police had warned before the riot that they would be making arrests, citing a belief that activists were gathering near the department to vandalize it.

We believe the intention of the crowd outside East Precinct is to vandalize or attempt to burn down the precinct. If you attempt to break in to or burn East Precinct you will be subject to arrest and the use of force to include crowd control munitions. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

A reporter named Garrison Davis shared a video of a trash can set on fire.

Another video shows what appeared to be the woman with the walker dousing the flames with a fire extinguisher as a man dressed in black attempted to stop her.

