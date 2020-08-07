https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/satanic-temple-killing-babies-abortions-protected-religious-ceremony/

(HARBINGERS DAILY) The Satanic Temple admitted proudly Wednesday that, in their belief system, killing an unborn baby in an abortion is a religious ritual similar to communion or baptism for Christians.

“The Satanic Temple is proud to announce its Religious Abortion Ritual, a ceremony rooted in our deeply-held beliefs,” the group said in a video announcement on YouTube. “Thyself is thy master. Hail Satan!”

The disturbing announcement is part of the cult’s new plan to overturn pro-life laws using a religious freedom argument.

