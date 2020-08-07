https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-lennon-rips-fake-anti-fascists-fake-anti-racists-they-will-achieve-nothing-but-destruction-and-chaos

On Friday, Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Beatles legend John Lennon and Yoko Ono, slammed some leftist protesters and the destruction they have wrought in a cogent tweet, tweeting, “I’m unsure how this ‘fight racism with racism’ and ‘fight fascism with fascism’ strategy is supposed to succeed in anything but destruction and chaos. But maybe I’m just a Luddite.”

I’m unsure how this ‘fight racism with racism’ and ‘fight fascism with fascism’ strategy is supposed to succeed in anything but destruction and chaos. But maybe I’m just a Luddite. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) August 7, 2020

Being the son of the man who wrote what has become a leftist hymn, “Imagine,” might lead people to think Sean Lennon would toe the leftist line, but that’s not the case; he’s his own man. Back in April he targeted the mainstream media for labeling the term “Chinese virus” as “racist.”

Lennon wrote: “We live in a time that calling a virus that came from China, Chinese, is racist, (and arguably dangerous for Asians because: morons). Oh, and calling a virus that probably didn’t come from Spain, Spanish, well that makes total sense.”

We live in a time that calling a virus that came from China, Chinese, is racist, (and arguably dangerous for Asians because: morons). Oh, and calling a virus that probably didn’t come from Spain, Spanish, well that makes total sense. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) March 20, 2020

He lambasted the idea that revealing China’s duplicity regarding the cornona virus was “breaking news,” writing,“Excuse me how the fudge is this breaking news? And why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know?”

Excuse me how the fudge is this breaking news? And why do we need U.S. ‘Intelligence’ to tell us what we all already know? https://t.co/3wu05HnMYO — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Lennon pointed out that he had been aware of Chinese duplicity months before as he noted, “Feb 10 I had already ordered masks in January. Was joking about how full of Shinola the CCP were. Saying no one should downplay seriousness of Corona while the news was still comparing it to the flu. Just saying.”

Feb 10 I had already ordered masks in January. Was joking about how full of Shinola the CCP were. Saying no one should downplay seriousness of Corona while the news was still comparing it to the flu. Just saying. https://t.co/DyTCPBbJnP — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

He ripped the mainstream media for parroting Chinese Communist propaganda: “Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation. Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist. The official media have lost their legitimacy.”

Been listening to ‘respectable’ journalists quoting CCP official numbers for months without doubt or hesitation. Calling it the Wuhan Virus but only days later telling ppl who say it’s from China they’re racist. The official media have lost their legitimacy. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

Then educating someone with a little history after they had chided him on Twitter, “Dive into a bit of history instead of being upset.” Lennon wrote, “Maybe read up a little: it’s more likely Spanish Flu came from China as did Black Plague. Either way this has zero to do with whether you can call a virus after country of origin. Saying Spanish Flu wasn’t from Spain is NOT an argument, it is a straw man. Back to bed please.”

Maybe read up a little: it’s more likely Spanish Flu came from China as did Black Plague. Either way this has zero to do with whether you can call a virus after country of origin. Saying Spanish Flu wasn’t from Spain is NOT an argument, it is a straw man. Back to bed please. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) April 1, 2020

“The original Luddites were British weavers and textile workers who objected to the increased use of mechanized looms and knitting frames. Most were trained artisans who had spent years learning their craft, and they feared that unskilled machine operators were robbing them of their livelihood. When the economic pressures of the Napoleonic Wars made the cheap competition of early textile factories particularly threatening to the artisans, a few desperate weavers began breaking into factories and smashing textile machines. They called themselves ‘Luddites’ after Ned Ludd, a young apprentice who was rumored to have wrecked a textile apparatus in 1779,” History.com writes.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

