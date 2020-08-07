https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/sick-and-deranged-comfortably-smug-and-jon-gabriel-drop-massive-mics-on-joe-biden-et-al-for-rooting-for-arizonans-to-die/

As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden is attempting to redirect the national spotlight onto Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey over the state’s handling of the COVID19 crisis.

Ducey had some choice words for Biden, but he wasn’t the only one.

Twitchy fixture @ComfortablySmug had some thoughts on Biden’s Arizona-shaming as well:

Arizona improving is bad for Biden. He’s ROOTING for the virus to get worse because he thinks it helps him politically That is sick and deranged, and tells you everything about Dems right now. They don’t care about the country. They just want power — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 7, 2020

Biden wants to lie about @dougducey but facts are facts: – Number of inpatient beds for covid patients has dropped to its lowest point since June 17 – Number of ICU beds in use by covid patients is at its lowest point since June 20. pic.twitter.com/WpMGyIhk5L — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 7, 2020

Notice the Dem playbook Ignore Cuomo’s bloodbath Blame Republican governors They don’t care Cuomo murdered elderly people in New York by the thousands And the media is an accessory in the coverup — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 7, 2020

The percentage of inpatient visits with covid-like illnesses has dropped for four consecutive weeks from 21.3% on June 28 to 7.1% for the most recent week. That’s the lowest percentage since May 24. Biden is a liar pic.twitter.com/7oxe6Tvg0Y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 7, 2020

Smug was joined in his righteous indignation by fellow Twitchy staple Jon Gabriel. Unlike Joe Biden, Gabriel lives in Arizona. So if Biden feels comfortable sounding off, Gabriel certainly has that right as well.

And that’s what he’s doing:

Biden and the Democrats keep rooting for Arizonans to die. Sorry, Joe, but we aren’t New York. Cuomo’s NY has 168 deaths per 100k residents; Murphy’s NJ has 178 deaths per 100k residents; AZ has 55 deaths per 100k residents. 1/4 https://t.co/lahXCgwVFq — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

Arizonans shut down the surge we had in June. The highest number of COVID cases was 39 days ago; highest hospital bed usage 31 days ago; highest COVID death report was 21 days ago. 2/4 — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

That’s why Arizona is a model, Joe, and it’s why the national press stopped focusing on us. Because Arizona succeeded. 3/4 — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

If you want Arizona to go blue, Joe, stop rooting for our deaths. Also, you haven’t visited us in over a year. Maybe your staff can ship you and your basement out here. I’ll even buy you a coffee. 4/4 — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

Far more people died under Cuomo’s and DeBlasio’s watch than any other state. And they are still in office. — Chien Kwok (@chien_kwok) August 7, 2020

And NY is praised nonstop. https://t.co/EzkutJXPJz — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

interesting that the campaign is attacking AZ’s COVID response the day the news breaks that AZ has the lowest transmission rate in the nation. — Brittany (@bccover) August 7, 2020

It’s been nonstop rooting for failure from Dems, in-state and out. — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

Oh, and Joe: Delaware has more Covid deaths per population than AZ, so maybe look a little closer–and while at it, remember your speech here at McCain’s memorial, where you said how much you and JM never questioned opponents’ motives. — Seth Leibsohn (@SethLeibsohn) August 7, 2020

Hello from Florida. — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) August 7, 2020

My friends and family out of state think that we are dropping like flies here in Florida. — Melissa Moore (@melissamoore) August 7, 2020

The press coverage has been horrible! — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

That’s hysterical. I’m in Florida and my former home of NJ keeps telling me what a disaster we are. I’m not seeing it. — LisaLee,MS Nutrition (@LisaLeeM) August 7, 2020

If the governor is a Republican, they blame the governor. If the governor is a Democrat, they blame Trump. https://t.co/lr0R0dXrvd — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

That’s it in a nutshell. Has Trump been perfect on COVID19? Hell no. But watching the media and Democrats tear into Republican governors while ignoring — or outright celebrating — what governors like Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy have presided over is nothing short of sickening.

