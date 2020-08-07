https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/sick-and-deranged-comfortably-smug-and-jon-gabriel-drop-massive-mics-on-joe-biden-et-al-for-rooting-for-arizonans-to-die/

As Twitchy told you earlier, Joe Biden is attempting to redirect the national spotlight onto Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey over the state’s handling of the COVID19 crisis.

Ducey had some choice words for Biden, but he wasn’t the only one.

Twitchy fixture @ComfortablySmug had some thoughts on Biden’s Arizona-shaming as well:

All in a day’s work for our bravest firefighters.

All in a day’s work for Joe Biden.

Smug was joined in his righteous indignation by fellow Twitchy staple Jon Gabriel. Unlike Joe Biden, Gabriel lives in Arizona. So if Biden feels comfortable sounding off, Gabriel certainly has that right as well.

And that’s what he’s doing:

We felt that mic drop from here.

Arizona’s getting the Florida treatment.

It’s contagious!

That’s it in a nutshell. Has Trump been perfect on COVID19? Hell no. But watching the media and Democrats tear into Republican governors while ignoring — or outright celebrating — what governors like Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy have presided over is nothing short of sickening.

