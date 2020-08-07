https://www.dailywire.com/news/singer-kelly-rowland-rips-cancel-culture-stop-tryin-to-be-god

Singer Kelly Rowland ripped into cancel culture for creating a god complex in the people perpetuating it.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the former Destiny’s Child singer gave thanks to God for His grace by not canceling her for her past transgressions.

“In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, and I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times!” she stated.

Rowland then advised people to withhold passing judgment, and concluded with the hashtag #StopTryinToBeGod.

“Let us TRY to remember NOT to judge others,” she said. “We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too [sic]! Let us remember to lead with love & kindness, the world has enough negativity, for you to pour more into it!”

Several celebrities in recent weeks, from John Cleese to Bill Maher, have called for an end to cancel culture and its effect on society.

Speaking with Reuters, Cleese said that cancel culture, often fueled by political correctness, “misunderstands the main purposes of life, which is to have fun.”

“Everything humorous is critical. If you have someone who is perfectly kind and intelligent and flexible and who always behaves appropriately, they’re not funny. Funniness is about people who don’t do that, like Trump,” he said.

Cleese added that political correctness creates a problem for comedians because they “have to set the bar according to what we are told by the most touchy, most emotionally unstable and fragile, and least stoic people in the country.”

Comedian Bill Maher said liberals need to “push back on cancel culture,” while director Oliver Stone said that cancel culture would have completely ruined his career if he were to begin filmmaking in today’s environment.

“I can tell you that if I made any of my films, I don’t think I’d last. I’d be vilified. I’d be attacked, shamed, whatever you want to call that, culture, cancel f***ing culture,” Stone said on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts.”

“I mean, it’s just impossible. I would have had to step on so many sensitivities. You have to have some freedom to make a movie, unfortunately,” Stone added.

“You have to be rude, and you can be bad, and you [can] have to do these things like step on toes,” he continued. “Holy cow. Do you think I could have made any one of those films?”

In late July, the openly gay and envelope-pushing John Waters said that Trump will most likely win reelection due to a culture of “insane political correctness.”

“You know, the insane political correctness – even though it’s mostly correct – is gonna make Trump win,” said Waters. “It’s a class issue. I promise you, in the neighborhoods in Baltimore that are really struggling with poverty, they’re not worrying about pronoun usage. I’m not saying that some don’t! But it’s rich kids’ schools who are the most stringent police of it. I never understood what a trigger warning was, I thought you went to college to have your values challenged. I thought that was the point of education.”

