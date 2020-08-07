https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-death-child-tennessee/2020/08/07/id/981073

A six-year-old girl in Tennessee has died after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, making her one of the few children to die after contracting the virus, the Jackson Sun reports.

Gigi Morse died on Tuesday from COVID-19, according to her mother, Priscilla Morse, who said her daughter laid down for a nap following a doctor’s appointment and never woke up. Gigi’s death was later confirmed by Jackson-Madison County Health Department Director Kim Tedford in a press conference on Wednesday.

“The doctor said she had a viral bug and to let her rest and eat as many popsicles and slushies as she wanted,” Priscilla Morse wrote in a blog post addressed to friends and family. “She went to sleep and she died and I don’t even want to breathe anymore without her.”

Gigi was one of several children adopted by the Morse family, who documented their family life on multiple blogs.

“She had such a rough start to her short life, living unloved, unwanted in an orphanage in Ukraine,” her father, David Morse, wrote in a Facebook post. “Severe medical issues. We found her and knew immediately that she had to be our daughter. We brought her home and showed her a love like no other.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only 86 of the more than 150,000 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus were children, as of July 30.

