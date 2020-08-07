https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/so-its-ok-to-kill-grandma-now-andrew-cuomo-makes-the-decision-to-send-millions-of-children-into-harms-way/

Things are about to get awkward for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

He wants to get those schools back open as soon as possible!

How the turntables …

Y’all ready?

That’s how this works, right?

We’re already quivering with antici … pation.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...