Joe Biden’s feeling pretty good this morning, what with some of the loudest MSM voices bending over backwards to explain away yesterday’s racist comments comparing black and Latino communities.

Once again, here’s what he said:

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

Here’s a longer version if you think there might be context that makes the comment more normal (spoiler: there isn’t) https://t.co/wjPmDzbzpS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

We all heard it. There’s no getting around it.

But that’s not stopping MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough from attempting some bold feats of intellectual gymnastics to excuse it:

Morning Joe currently defending Biden’s “all-blacks-basically-the-same” comment: @JoeNBC & Eugene Robinson saying he spoke “inartfully” but it’s true Latinos are more diverse than blacks — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2020

Scarborough: “Biden made that argument inartfully, he didn’t need to include the African-American community in the discussion, but he does seem to recognize the Latino community is not one giant monolithic community.” pic.twitter.com/LBBa8HAHm2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2020

Is it inartful if it’s part of a long pattern of saying racist things?

One mans racism is another mans “inartful.” — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 7, 2020

Even Scarborough is having a hard time spinning this into a positive — The Chosen One (@ConnorRoy14) August 7, 2020

But it’s always nice to see him try.

He didn’t argue that one was more diverse. He said one wasn’t diverse at all. — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) August 7, 2020

“With notable exceptions.”

Wow. This is pathetic. — . (@fracstx) August 7, 2020

I’m sure they’d be playing this nuance game if Trump had said the exact same thing. — Omni (@nothxidc) August 7, 2020

Oh yes. Definitely.

Democrat media in damage control mode this morning trying to play down or explain away Biden’s racist remarks. — Norman F Birnberg (@NormanFBirnberg) August 7, 2020

Spin it baby, spin it!😂 — Mike (@Pericles216) August 7, 2020

The media response to this has been instructive https://t.co/3sRzbn54D7 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 7, 2020

It certainly has.

