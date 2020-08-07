https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/07/spin-it-baby-joe-scarborough-helpfully-explains-how-joe-biden-inartfully-made-a-good-point-when-he-made-those-racist-comments-video/

Joe Biden’s feeling pretty good this morning, what with some of the loudest MSM voices bending over backwards to explain away yesterday’s racist comments comparing black and Latino communities.

Once again, here’s what he said:

We all heard it. There’s no getting around it.

But that’s not stopping MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough from attempting some bold feats of intellectual gymnastics to excuse it:

Is it inartful if it’s part of a long pattern of saying racist things?

But it’s always nice to see him try.

“With notable exceptions.”

Oh yes. Definitely.

It certainly has.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...