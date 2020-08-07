https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f2eafe04dec887547a294e6
Fort Wayne, Indiana, will implement the GiveMeGreen! app software at nine intersections throughout the city….
Hilton Foundation award of $2.5 million is a boost to Homeboy mission of rescuing, redirecting gang members…
In a remarkable twist, the raging coronavirus pandemic has forced even countries like the US to adopt “socialist” welfare programs, acclaimed author and risk analyst Nassim Taleb has told RT….
Restaurant chains slimmed down their menus during the coronavirus pandemic to smooth operations, but some of those changes might become permanent….
Overall, Apple removed 851 apps in the year between July 2018 and June 2019, and the vast majority of requests came from China….