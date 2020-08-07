https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/07/state-department-lifts-international-do-not-travel-advisory-but-hurdles-remain.html

Transportation Security Administration agents help travelers place their bags through the 3-D scanner at the Miami International Airport on May 21, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The State Department has lifted its advisory against international travel for U.S. citizens after nearly five months, saying it instead would evaluate each country.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice,” the State Department said in a statement late Thursday. “We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic.”

While the State Department lifted the blanket advisory against trips abroad, U.S. citizens still face a number of travel restrictions as other countries seek to stop the spread of Covid-19.

For example, Canada has barred most nonessential travel by noncitizens, and U.S. citizens still aren’t allowed into the European Union. The U.S. isn’t allowing foreign nationals into the country if they have been in the European Union, China or Brazil for the previous 14 days.

The State Department still has the highest-level advisory against travel for U.S. citizens to more than 30 countries because of the coronavirus.

In addition to international restrictions, states like New York, have ordered arriving travelers to quarantine on arrival, new rules that airline executives have helped keep a lid on demand.