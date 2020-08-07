https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/complete-bs-director-ncsc-attempts-influence-2020-election-claiming-russia-wants-help-trump-biden/

The Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center has decided that he wants to influence the 2020 election and help Joe Biden.

FOX News reported that the Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center Bill Evanina on Friday revealed information on threats from foreign countries in the 2020 election:

Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process,” Evanina said in a statement. Bejing prefers a Trump loss because Chinese officials view him as unpredictable, Evanina wrote. China has been expanding its attempt to influence the General Election and shape U.S. policy, by pressuring political figures Chinese officials view as opposed to China’s interests, he said.

Then Evanina said:

… the intelligence community assesses “that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’”

The ODNI report was released in an official statement:

NEW from ODNI on 2020 election interference by foreign actors China “prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection.” Russia “is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden” And Iran just wants chaos pic.twitter.com/ANcn6sRHAm — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) August 7, 2020

Because this report was total and incredible garbage we have decided to provide our assessment of foreign intervention in the 2020 election:

China hates Trump because he is crushing their desires of world dominance and their economy. The real GDP in China is likely negative but we don’t know because of their notorious bogus reporting on everything. What we do know is that they hate Trump for standing up for Hong Kong and building an alliance around China where China is no longer the top dog calling all the shots like China has done with African nations. China’s economy is collapsing which may have led them into releasing the China coronavirus so their economic woes wouldn’t look so bad when compared to the rest of the world based on a “If I die, you die too” policy.

Russia hates Trump too for his efforts in making the US the top oil producer in the world. Both Russia and the Middle East want a Biden win so they can pay Biden and the Democrat Party money to stop drilling in the US. The Democrats will do this and say it is in the name of the environment and the Democrats, Russia and Middle East countries will continue to pillage the US while American workers will be forced to pay higher gas prices.

Iran hates Trump because he ended the bogus Obama Iran deal. They want nukes and the ability to use them on the US. They can’t come close with a Trump Presidency. Of course they hate Trump for the embargoes placed on Iran and for killing their terrorist maniac Qasem Soleimani.

The EU hates Trump and liberals in Canada hate Trump too and all would rather see a Biden Presidency where they can again get their way in any deals with the US.

There – fixed.

