A super political action committee run by former aides to failed two-time presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders is about to launch a six-figure cable television campaign to boost presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with an ad calling President Donald Trump “the most dangerous president in the history of our country,” TheHill.com is reporting.

The campaign from America’s Progressive Promise PAC is aimed at supporters of the self-described democratic-socialist U.S. senator from Vermont, who during the 2016 Democratic National Convention that nominated Hillary Clinton jeered the mention of her name and chanted Sanders’.

“Every person who voted for me and for the other candidates understands Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in the history of our country, and that it is absolutely imperative that we come together to defeat him — and defeat him badly,” Sanders says in the television spot.

TheHill said it was not clear exactly how much America’s Progressive Promise, formed by the manager of Sanders’s 2016 White House bid and senior adviser to his 2020 attempt Jeff Weaver, planned to spend, but the ad would run nationally during the Democratic Convention Aug. 17-20.

The ad will come a month after another super PAC formed by another of Sanders’ former adviser, Chuck Rocha, Nuestro PAC, launched a similar campaign aimed at Hispanic voters, which included an ad that accused Trump of being “at war with the Latino community.”

Nuestro and America’s Progressive Promised combined to produce the ad.

The new ad claims, if elected, Biden “would be the most progressive president since” Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

