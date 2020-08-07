https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/teacher-fined-2000-quitting-person-school-reopenings/

(THE HILL) An Arizona teacher is facing a $2,000 fine from a school district after quitting his job over health concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tavious Peterkin was set to teach his first year at Dysart Unified School District in Arizona this month. Peterkin has been an educator for 15 years, and he was hired to teach band and chorus, “Good Morning America” reported.

The educator said he was first told to prepare virtual lessons and that in-person instruction would begin in October in the state. Arizona schools reopened Tuesday with a rotating schedule, in which teachers instruct from home one day and from an empty classroom the next.

